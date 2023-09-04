ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $272.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $275.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.51 and a 200-day moving average of $232.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

