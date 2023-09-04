ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Revolve Group worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

RVLV opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

