ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $222.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $147.64 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.02 and its 200-day moving average is $196.90.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Raymond James raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

