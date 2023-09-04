ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.1 %

LW opened at $97.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Barclays boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

