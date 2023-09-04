ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,542 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,136,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 26.9% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 17,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.90.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $435.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.57 and a 200-day moving average of $411.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

