ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 7,165 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,602,000 after acquiring an additional 603,829 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $52.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

