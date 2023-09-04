ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,984 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average is $90.81. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

