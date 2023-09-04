ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,614 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $149.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.43. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

