Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 23.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CEMEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after acquiring an additional 270,749 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CX opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.87.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

