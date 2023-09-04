Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ENTA stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Articles

