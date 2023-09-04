Profund Advisors LLC Sells 792 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Jabil by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 1,610.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after acquiring an additional 779,379 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Jabil Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $115.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.51%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

