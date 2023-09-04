Profund Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $221.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.65. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $334.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

