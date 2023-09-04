Profund Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $221.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.65. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $334.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.51.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.06.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
