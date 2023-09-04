Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,285 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after buying an additional 49,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

MTD stock opened at $1,222.50 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,268.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,376.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

