Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after buying an additional 875,870 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after buying an additional 773,810 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 17.2% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,907,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,662,000 after acquiring an additional 426,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $125.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $192.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Citigroup reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.91.

View Our Latest Report on MTB

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.