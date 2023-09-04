Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 135.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,977,000 after buying an additional 7,871,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $58,210,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after buying an additional 3,984,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

