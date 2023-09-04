Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 695,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 248,760 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,984,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,630,000 after buying an additional 301,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

