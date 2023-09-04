Profund Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,527.50.

GSK Trading Down 0.3 %

GSK stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $39.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

