Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $120.66 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

