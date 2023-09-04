Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

PFG stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

