PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Critical Analysis

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ecoark has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ecoark and PrimeEnergy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and PrimeEnergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -59.54% -99.24% -58.57% PrimeEnergy Resources 32.95% 27.40% 16.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Ecoark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecoark and PrimeEnergy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $25.58 million 0.26 -$9.93 million N/A N/A PrimeEnergy Resources $125.09 million 1.44 $48.66 million $14.22 6.89

PrimeEnergy Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Ecoark.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources beats Ecoark on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecoark

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

