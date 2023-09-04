Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $75,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

