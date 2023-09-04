Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 315.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Patterson Companies worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 22.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 416.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,324.8% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 191,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 177,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,380.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.