Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 1,739.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Parsons by 62.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 366,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

NYSE:PSN opened at $57.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Parsons had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

