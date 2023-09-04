Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PARA. Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

