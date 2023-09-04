Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,946 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 220.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,337 shares in the company, valued at $265,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of MMI opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.09. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

