Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.56 Million Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,558 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $83.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

