Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.56 Million Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,558 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Sterling Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $83.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.