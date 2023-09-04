Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,784 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.04.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

EL opened at $161.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

