Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,610 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,610 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,270,000 after buying an additional 2,885,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after buying an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Semtech by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 716,294 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Semtech’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

