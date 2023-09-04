Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,201 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after buying an additional 110,715 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ATR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $132.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.99. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

