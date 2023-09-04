Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,014 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 483,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,050,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,118 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,094,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3 %

KDP opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.