Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,014 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 483,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,050,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,118 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,094,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3 %
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.
Keurig Dr Pepper Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
