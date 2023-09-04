Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 174,902 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,642 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 174,902 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Splunk by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.79.

In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $2,391,370. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $122.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.27, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $123.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

