Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,783 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,320,000 after acquiring an additional 154,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,865,000 after acquiring an additional 199,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LW opened at $97.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

