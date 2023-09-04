Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,029 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $120.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.13. The stock has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.