Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,605,000 after buying an additional 549,599 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,110 shares of company stock worth $4,934,535. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.