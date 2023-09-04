Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Price Performance

MOV stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $612.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.23. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Movado Group had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MOV

Movado Group Profile

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.