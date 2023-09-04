Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in Domo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domo by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 551,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 106,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Domo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Domo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 87,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Domo

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $100,761.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $357,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domo Stock Up 1.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Domo stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $387.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen cut Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

