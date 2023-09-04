Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40,362 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of NETGEAR worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 47,973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $173.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $34,620.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $39,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $34,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

