Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,907 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in AECOM by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 122,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 77,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $88.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49. AECOM has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

