Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $161.70 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

