Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,183 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 374.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 972,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16,649.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTEN

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,199.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,785. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.