Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,183 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at $28,001,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,785 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

