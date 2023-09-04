Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,421 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of MacroGenics worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 372,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 251,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, Director Edward Hurwitz acquired 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $73,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $162,393.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Price Performance

MGNX opened at $4.86 on Monday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.08 million, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. MacroGenics had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About MacroGenics

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.