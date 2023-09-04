Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Franklin Covey worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

FC opened at $41.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $553.34 million, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.