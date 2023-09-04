Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,156,000 after buying an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 275,974 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

ACLS stock opened at $192.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,657 shares in the company, valued at $924,919.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,823,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,417. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

