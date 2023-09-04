Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 95.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
