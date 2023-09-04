Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $130.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.06 and its 200-day moving average is $190.76. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $128.48 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

