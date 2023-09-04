Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,603 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.14.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $192.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.48. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $3,766,859.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,985 shares in the company, valued at $48,426,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,417 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

