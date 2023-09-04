Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,116 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 210.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,734,000 after buying an additional 88,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $584,131,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,855,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,619,000 after buying an additional 171,968 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

