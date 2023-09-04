Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,907 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 3.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $104.49 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

